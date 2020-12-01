Jurgen Klopp copying Alex Ferguson strategy according to Gary Neville

Gary Neville doesn’t buy into Jurgen Klopp’s logic in his recent disputes with broadcasters over Liverpool’s fixture schedule.

Jurgen Klopp has blamed Liverpool’s run of games for his side’s fitness struggles, with heated disputes with interviewers coming in quick succession after the most recent international break.

Klopp is clearly of the belief that the schedule is taking its toll on his players as a number have been ruled out due to injury in recent weeks but Gary Neville doesn’t think the Reds’ boss’ claim holds much water.

In one of a number of Monday Night Football debates with Jamie Carragher, Neville questioned how different the current schedule is to that of previous and went so far as to suggest that Klopp was simply utilising a famous Alex Ferguson tactic.

Neville said: “I don’t think Jurgen Klopp’s got a point around fatigue, around the length of time of pre-season or about the Saturday kick-offs.

🤔 @GNev2 has questioned Jurgen Klopp's gripes about fatigue and kick-off times, claiming it's all about gaining a psychological edge, ala Sir Alex Ferguson. — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 1, 2020

“My view is that when you become a winning manager, and this is where Sir Alex got to and why they called him a whinging so-and-so for many years, the best managers they just want to win.

“The biggest risk to Klopp winning the league again this season is another big injury or two.

“So, he wants to try and gain that advantage to put some psychological thing into people’s minds. Sir Alex Ferguson did it for 15 or 16 years.

“He’s trying to gain an advantage to get results, that’s it.

“I played for a manager in Sir Alex Ferguson where every single season he wanted that advantage. He wanted the ability to recover more, to play at different times, so it suited Manchester United, and that’s what Klopp wants now.”

READ NEXT – Reports of Martin O’Neill and Roy Keane reunion dismissed by Celtic

Read More About: Alex Ferguson, gary neville, jurgen klopp, Liverpool, Manchester United