Jude Bellingham insists that it was more the pull factor of Borussia Dortmund than anything to do with Manchester United that inspired his career move over the summer.

In July, Borussia Dortmund secured the signing of Jude Bellingham from Birmingham City amid interest from a number of massive clubs.

It’s reported that Manchester United brought out all the stops and made sure that Sir Alex Ferguson and Eric Cantona were present when Bellingham visited United in March.

But Bellingham, who is still only 17 years old, had his heart set on only one club once they made their interest known.

Bellingham found himself the subject of the meme treatment when his shirt number at Birmingham was retired after his move away from St. Andrew’s in July but he has already made an impact with his new club, becoming the youngest English player to start a Champions League game just two weeks ago.

“Man United have a great squad,” Bellingham told The Guardian. “And my decision had nothing to do with Man United. I was so focused and so happy with the interest from Dortmund that this became my first choice. It was never: ‘It’s this over this club.’ For me it was Borussia Dortmund, and that’s it.

“The way they integrate young players into the first-team squad is next level. There is not a club in Europe that does it quite like them.

“The way they are pushed and can also be reeled back in. They can review your performances. There is a person there for every player, especially Otto [Addo, the former Dortmund and Ghana striker], who has worked with the young players. He is great. Everyone has that support system to work for their chance in the first team.”

