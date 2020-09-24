Jose Mourinho reveals worst moment of managerial career

Jose Mourinho has pretty much seen and done it all as a manager.

With two Champions League titles to his name as well as league triumphs in Portugal, England, Italy and Spain, Jose Mourinho is a proven winner.

But there have been plenty of downs to go with the many ups of Mourinho’s career.

Mourinho was asked to reflect on his career recently and revealed the moment he found most difficult to come to terms with was the 2012 Champions League semi-final defeat to Bayern Munich.

“If I have to choose the worst moment, it is that elimination with Madrid,” Mourinho said in an interview with Portuguese television channel Sic, as quoted by Marca.

“We were the best team in Europe, without a doubt, we won La Liga beating all the records for points and goals and we would have won that final, I have no doubts.”

Real Madrid were beaten on penalties against Bayern and some of Mourinho’s most reliable penalty-takers let him down from the spot.

Mourinho continued: “And the most cruel for me it is that we chose Cristiano Ronaldo, Kaká and Sergio Ramos for that round.

“They were a guarantee from the penalty spot, and that those who never fail would fail me… ”

Mourinho, who is currently in charge of Tottenham Hotspur, also recalled his happiest moment as a manager and it will surprise few.

The Portuguese revealed that his first Champions League trophy, with Porto in 2004, stands out to him as the highlight of his career.

“I have lived through very happy moments, but if I have to choose one, I’ll take the Champions League with Porto,” Mourinho said.

“To win that one, the title with a Portuguese team has a special flavour and since then no Portuguese team has won it and we don’t know when we will win it again.”

Read More About: jose mourinho, Real Madrid