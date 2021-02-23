Jose Mourinho doubts could lead to Matt Doherty departure this summer

Share and Enjoy !

Jose Mourinho is reportedly considering cutting Matt Doherty adrift this summer.

Matt Doherty is enduring a difficult first season with Tottenham Hotspur after his move from Wolverhampton Wanderers last August and it appears as though he could be on the lookout for a new club once the transfer window opens.

ESPN reports that Jose Mourinho still has doubts about Doherty’s ability to succeed at Spurs after the Irishman was overtaken by Serge Aurier in the club’s right-back pecking order, with the Portuguese willing to cut his losses with Doherty.

Considering his consistent performances for Wolves, Doherty was seen as something of a bargain when Spurs signed him for just £14.7 million.

But the 29-year-old has very clearly fallen out of favour with Mourinho in recent months and has started only nine Premier League matches this term.

Mourinho could be heard furiously berating Doherty throughout Spurs’ defeat to Liverpool last month and the Irish international has often had to sit on the sidelines since that match.

With Aurier injured, Mourinho started Japhet Tanganga at right-back on Sunday while midfielder Moussa Sissoko played on the right side of Spurs’ defence in the Brighton match three weeks ago.

While a number of former Ireland internationals have raised questions about Doherty’s future at Spurs, Mourinho recently insisted that he believed the former Bohemians man would come good.

“I was with SpursTV before I joined you and speaking about Pierre [Emile Hojbjerg],” Mourinho told Football London.

“He is an example of a guy who arrived and immediately looks like a guy who was here his whole life and immediately making an impact.

“Not every player does that. Sometimes it’s a little more difficult. But we believe in [Matt], he believes in us, and we spoke about that a few days ago.

“He feels it was a great decision to move, he’s very happy to be here and admits he’s much better than what he’s showing.

“Again, confidence is very important and I believe that he’ll only improve. He’s a player that we trust.”

