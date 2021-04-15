Jose Mourinho ‘may never be ready’ to reveal theory for Spurs problem

Jose Mourinho insisted that he is aware of why Tottenham Hotspur have made a habit of dropping points from winning positions this season but it is information that he has no plans to share any time soon.

Spurs took the lead against Manchester United on Sunday but Jose Mourinho’s latest match against his former club ultimately saw his current team drop three points.

In the Premier League this season, only Brighton & Hove Albion have dropped more points than Spurs from winning positions and Mourinho acknowledged that unfortunate trend in his pre-match press conference on Friday.

“I know why it happened,” Mourinho said ahead of Spurs’ clash with Everton on Friday night.

🗣"I know why it happened, but I am not ready to discuss with you, maybe never." Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho admits he knows why they are dropping points from winning positions but says he may never discuss it publicly pic.twitter.com/mGjO2mXc2X — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 15, 2021

“I know also that you can look at it from a different perspective. A team that starts matches well, starts winning matches, means something positive that you like to forget.

“The positive aspect of that, but I agree with you in the sense that when you are in winning positions and lose points, there are also negative things to it.”

The reporters who’d assembled for Thursday’s press conference pushed Mourinho for his theory on why Spurs have struggled to see out results when he made a name out of his determination to win at all costs.

“That’s what I’m not ready to discuss with you,” Mourinho replied. “I think it has to do with some of our qualities as a team, but I’m not ready to discuss with you.”

After teasing an explanation for Spurs’ struggles to take advantage of winning positions, Mourinho claimed that he may never reveal his theory.

“Maybe never,” Mourinho answered when asked when he would be prepared to discuss the subject.

Spurs find themselves in seventh place in the Premier League table as the business end of the season approaches although they could be overtaken this weekend by Everton, who also have a game in hand over Mourinho’s side.

