Jose Mourinho back in a job as he signs with talkSPORT for Euros coverage

Jose Mourinho didn’t give himself much of a break as the former Tottenham Hotspur manager has signed with talkSPORT to cover the upcoming European Championships.

Little over a week since being sacked by Spurs, Jose Mourinho committed to be part of talkSPORT’s team of pundits for the Euros which begin in June.

The Portuguese coach will be part of the team for all three England group games, one last-16 tie, two quarter-finals, one semi-final and the final.

“talkSPORT is the fan’s station and I can’t wait to join in,” Mourinho said of his latest career move.

"It's something new, it's incredible."

“The Euros will be a fantastic tournament and talkSPORT will capture all the excitement for fans. In my discussions with the team, I can feel their excitement for the Euros. I am thrilled to be part of it.”

Mourinho was reportedly approached by three clubs last week after Spurs parted company with the 58-year-old, with Celtic said to have been the first to make contact with Mourinho’s representatives but he let the Scottish club know that he is not ready to return to coaching immediately.

Having enjoyed his time in punditry before, he clearly felt that a return to football in that capacity was the best thing for him.

The former Chelsea, Real Madrid and Manchester United boss will join former England internationals Stuart Pearce and Trevor Sinclair, Scotland legends Ally McCoist and Alan Brazil, as well as the station regulars, including Laura Woods.

“As a football man, I always look to football,” Mourinho said.

“I look very much forward to it because I believe it’s going to be something new and something incredible.

“I am totally absorbed by football and I just love to work. In this moment, I have not worked for a week and I’m missing it already.”

