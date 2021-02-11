Jose Mourinho admits ‘surprise’ about Gareth Bale following FA Cup exit

Share and Enjoy !

Jose Mourinho seemed to raise questions about Gareth Bale’s injury as the Welsh forward didn’t make the trip to Merseyside for Wednesday night’s FA Cup clash with Everton.

Tottenham Hotspur were eliminated from the FA Cup after a nine-goal thriller at Goodison Park and while many expected Gareth Bale to feature, there was no sign of him on the teamsheet submitted by Jose Mourinho an hour before kick-off.

With supporters becoming increasingly baffled by Bale’s lack of involvement since his loan move from Real Madrid last September, Mourinho admitted that he was surprised when the 31-year-old requested a scan earlier this week.

Mourinho insisted that he was being “completely open and honest about the situation” regarding Bale, who has played just 230 minutes in the Premier League for Spurs since his return to the club at which he developed into a superstar.

“We played against West Brom on Sunday, he didn’t play,” Mourinho said of Bale in Wednesday’s post-match press conference.

“On Monday I was a little bit surprised by him wanting to have a scan because he was not feeling comfortable with the muscular area, so he didn’t train on the Monday.

“Then on the Tuesday he trained with the team, but I was informed that his desire was to work with the sport science to strengthen the area he was not feeling comfortable with, and that is the reason why he was not here.

“I don’t think it is an obvious, clear injury. I would say that it feels uncomfortable, and because of that the training session couldn’t be 100 per cent, but I don’t think we can speak about an injury.”

Everton vs. Spurs went to extra-time after the two sides exchanged eight goals in 90 minutes of the FA Cup fifth round tie before Bernard sent the Toffees into the quarter-finals with a dramatic winner in the 97th minute.

