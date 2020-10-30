Furious Jose Mourinho wanted to make 11 substitutions at half-time of Europa League defeat

Jose Mourinho was left seething after watching his Tottenham Hotspur side suffer a shock defeat to Royal Antwerp on Thursday night.

Spurs missed out on the chance to go top of Group J of the Europa League with the 1-0 defeat in Belgium and Jose Mourinho pulled no punches in his assessment of the game.

Mourinho criticised the failure of his fringe players to prove their worth after a number of changes were made from the weekend.

According to the Spurs boss, selecting his starting XI in the future will be much more straightforward off the back of Thursday’s result.

“You know what our best team is. I always like to think the players deserve an opportunity. We have a big squad,” Mourinho said in his post-match press conference.

“It’s also their opportunity to catch the chance with both hands and ask for more. Tonight my future choices are going to be very easy.

“They got in a situation where we let them win butI don’t want to take credit from them.”

Mourinho took to social media to double down on his frustration and revealed that he would be calling his players in for training on Friday morning.

Refusing to single out any players for particular criticism, Mourinho explained that he wanted to replace all 11 starting players at the break after he made a quadruple substitution at half-time.

“I would have liked to make 11,” Mourinho said. “I didn’t make five because I was afraid of a long 45 minutes without any changes to make.

“There’s only one person to blame, and it is me. I had chosen the players to start. At half-time I tried to improve the situation. But it was not enough. The dynamic of the first half was there, the mentality was there and it’s difficult to change.

“In the first half the game was very easy to play, lots of space. In the second half, we improved but then they played in a completely different way. It was very difficult. In the end, Antwerp got what they deserved and we also got what we deserved.

“It’s a fair result. I’m always calm with it. The best team won and the worst team lost.”

READ NEXT – Mikel Arteta full of praise for Dundalk after Europa League clash

Read More About: europa league, jose mourinho, Royal Antwerp, tottenham hotspur