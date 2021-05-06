Jose Mourinho eager to bring Spurs duo to Roma with him

Jose Mourinho is reportedly hoping to bring two Tottenham Hotspur players to Roma with him this summer.

It was announced earlier this week that Jose Mourinho will replace Paulo Fonseca at Roma at the end of the season.

After being sacked by Spurs last week, Mourinho suggested that “maybe next season is premature” for a return to the dugout but the Portuguese coach clearly had a change of heart after being approached by Roma.

With a number of months remaining before taking charge of his first Roma game, Mourinho is already drawing up his list of transfer targets and it’s reported that the 58-year-old hopes to raid his former club for two players.

Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport reports that Mourinho will target Eric Dier and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg when the transfer window reopens.

Both Dier and Hojbjerg were mainstays in Mourinho’s Spurs team, although it has previously been reported that only one player – Harry Kane – was loyal to Mourinho right to the end of his spell with the North London club.

“When Jose became available, we immediately jumped at the chance to speak with one of the greatest managers of all time,” said Tiago Pinto, Roma’s General Manager of Football.

𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋 🤝 The club are delighted to announce an agreement has been reached with Jose Mourinho for him to become our new head coach ahead of the 2021-22 season.

#ASRoma pic.twitter.com/f5YGGIVFJp — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) May 4, 2021

“We were blown away by Jose’s desire to win and his passion for the game: no matter how many trophies he has won, his primary focus is always on the next one. He possesses the knowledge, experience and leadership to compete at all levels.

“We know that in order to build a successful sporting project it takes time, patience and the right people in the right positions. We are supremely confident that Jose will be the perfect coach for our project, for both our immediate and long-term future.

“Together with the vision and ambition of Dan and Ryan Friedkin, we will build the foundations of a new AS Roma.”

Read More About: jose mourinho, roma, tottenham hotspur