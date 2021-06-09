Jose Mourinho aims veiled dig at Spurs after trophy claim

“To win a trophy with a club that doesn’t have many of course was a double dream.”

Jose Mourinho has opened up on his disappointment after being sacked by Spurs just days before April’s Carabao Cup final against Manchester City.

Mourinho was relieved of his duties at Tottenham less than a week before the club’s trip to Wembley and the Portuguese coach has now explained why he currently considers his career trophy haul to be 25 and a half.

Interim manager Ryan Mason took charge of Spurs for the League Cup final, which ended 1-0 in City’s favour thanks to a late goal from Aymeric Laporte.

Mourinho recently spoke to James Corden for a Sun interview and the newly-appointed Roma boss discussed the timing of his sacking but he couldn’t help but mention Spurs’ lack of trophies.

“So if you want me to be proactive now you can ask me, ‘how many trophies have you won in your career?’ And I’ll tell you 25 and a half. The half is the final that I didn’t play with Tottenham,” Mourinho said.

Jose Mourinho on Spurs sacking

“You ask the guys who played lots of finals and everybody will tell you, ‘to play a final is a dream’ and it doesn’t matter if it is the first final or number 20 or number 50, a final is always a dream.

“A Wembley final is more than a dream, I played the first at the new Wembley and every time I go there, it’s more than a dream and to have a chance to win a trophy with a club that doesn’t have many of course was a double dream.

“I am the kind of guy that when I close the door of a club, I move on and I just wish good to people.

“But in a funny way I would say I have 25 and a half titles because it’s something that marks my career which is not to play a final that I won the right to go there.”

