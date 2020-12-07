Jose Mourinho hilariously interrupts Son Heung-min interview with ‘**** goal’ comment

Jose Mourinho looks to be loving life again.

It feels like a distant memory when we were seeing a miserable Jose Mourinho in mopey interviews towards the end of his time with Manchester United.

Now Mourinho is top of the league, beating Arsenal with ease and trolling his own players in post-match interviews.

After Tottenham Hotspur beat Arsenal 2-0 in Sunday’s North London derby, Son Heung-min was discussing his stunning opener with NBC when Mourinho interrupted.

Leaning directly into the microphone, Mourinho repeated: “That’s a shit goal.”

Jose Mourinho is hilarious pic.twitter.com/PulMFRxyaV — Darragh Murphy (@DarrMurphy) December 7, 2020

Mourinho praised both Son and Harry Kane, who linked up for both goals in the victory over Mikel Arteta’s Gunners, in his expletive-free interview.

“They are working like animals, with all due respect to animals, I love animals,” Mourinho told Sky Sports.

“They worked amazingly hard when the team didn’t have the ball. Harry Kane was clearing balls in the box. Son, in the first 60 minutes as a winger working a lot on [Hector] Bellerin, then as a second striker working a lot on the centre-backs.

OH MY! WHAT A PEACH! ⚽️🍑 Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min combine once again, and the finish is absolutely stunning from the South Korean.



📲 Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/quSjdyYR4T — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 6, 2020

“They have a very good sense of the balance that they need and they also do incredible tactical work for the team when the team doesn’t have the ball.”

The win keeps Spurs top of the Premier League table, with their superior goal difference keeping them above defending champions Liverpool.

While many consider Spurs title contenders and some pundits are hoping that Mourinho claims his fourth Premier League title, the Portuguese is refusing to get carried away with his side’s form.

“If the talk outside is positive talk, we have to be patient and calm and not excited,” Mourinho said. “If the talk is negative and critical, we cannot be affected by that either.

“We have to be cool, we have to keep a balance and give everything we have, always, and at the end of the season we will see what happens.”

