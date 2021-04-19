Jose Mourinho breaks social media silence after being sacked by Tottenham Hotspur

Jose Mourinho let his Instagram followers know that he was being given no privacy by reporters who’d gathered to hear from him after being sacked by Tottenham Hotspur on Monday.

In an announcement that surprised many in terms of the timing, Spurs confirmed on Monday morning that Jose Mourinho and his coaching staff had been relieved of their duties.

Spurs chairman, Daniel Levy, wrote: “Jose and his coaching staff have been with us through some of our most challenging times as a Club. Jose is a true professional who showed enormous resilience during the pandemic.

The Club can today announce that Jose Mourinho and his coaching staff Joao Sacramento, Nuno Santos, Carlos Lalin and Giovanni Cerra have been relieved of their duties.#THFC ⚪️ #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 19, 2021

“On a personal level I have enjoyed working with him and regret that things have not worked out as we both had envisaged.

“He will always be welcome here and we should like to thank him and his coaching staff for their contribution.”

With former Spurs midfielder Ryan Mason set to take first-team duties on an interim basis, Mourinho has been hounded for a comment on his latest dismissal.

The 58-year-old took to Instagram to show what his day looked like as journalists and photographers gathered to get a glimpse and potentially a quote.

“They don’t give me privacy, even my friend Gary [Cotterill], he is disturbing me,” Mourinho said. “That is my life.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jose Mourinho (@josemourinho)

The timing of Mourinho’s dismissal struck many as curious as it came less than 24 hours after the bombshell news of Spurs’ involvement in the European Super League and less than a week before the Carabao Cup final against Manchester City.

The fact that Spurs chose to sack Mourinho, who had been hired for his track record of winning silverware, the very week of a cup final made it clear that the club had lost faith in the Portuguese.

Former Spurs midfielder Jamie O’Hara has suggested that the club ought to bring in ex-manager Harry Redknapp and legendary Irish striker Robbie Keane until the end of the season.

Read More About: jose mourinho, tottenham hotspur