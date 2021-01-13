Jose Mourinho expecting apology from Scott Parker if he fields strong Fulham team

Jose Mourinho has had his say following Scott Parker’s furious reaction to the decision to stage the previously postponed Premier League clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham this week.

Spurs vs. Fulham was initially due to take place on December 30 but a Covid-19 outbreak at Craven Cottage forced the game to be rescheduled.

With Aston Villa dealing with a Covid-19 outbreak of their own ahead of a scheduled meeting with Spurs on Wednesday, the decision was made to postpone Spurs vs. Villa and replace the game with the rearranged Spurs vs. Fulham meeting.

😠 | "It's scandalous, to be honest with you." 😳 | "Are you serious?" Here's a look at what Scott Parker and Jose Mourinho had to say after #THFC's postponed clash with #FFC was re-arranged with 48 hours notice. ⬜⚽ pic.twitter.com/4EifnjJSwq — Sky Sports (@SkySports) January 12, 2021

The little time Fulham were given to prepare for the match infuriated manager Scott Parker, who branded the decision “scandalous”.

Jose Mourinho isn’t anticipating Fulham to do what Villa did last weekend, when they fielded what was effectively an underage team against Liverpool.

And if Parker does select a strong side, Mourinho will expect an apology from the man who played under him at Chelsea.

“In relation to Fulham, I think we should wait for tomorrow,” Mourinho told Sky Sports. “We should see their team, their starting line-up, their bench, the players that start, the players on the bench, and the players not involved in the game.

“And after that we can all feel sorry for them. Or we can all think that they shouldn’t speak.

“My feeling is just my feeling. It’s that they will play with everybody. Maybe one player out. Maximum two.

“That’s just my guess because all this is confidential information and we don’t have access to any of this. It’s just a feeling that I have, the best Fulham will be here, so when we see the best Fulham, then you realise lots of things don’t make sense.

“We played, if I’m not wrong, 10 more matches than Fulham since the beginning of the season.

“We played every week, three matches a week. We played, in one week, four matches. They played Saturday against QPR. In London.

“They have Sunday, Monday and Tuesday to prepare for the game. If they come with half of the team, I will be the first one to apologise to them. And I will be the first one to say we played this game with an advantage.

“If they come with their best, I think they should apologise to all of us. Come on, let’s play football.”

