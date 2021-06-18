‘The Special One’ has some advice for his former assistant.

Jose Mourinho has explained how a Scott McTominay position change would be part of his approach for Friday night’s Euro 2020 clash with England if he was responsible for naming the Scotland team.

Mourinho remains quite close with Steve Clarke, who was the Portuguese coach’s assistant at Chelsea, and he has some advice for Clarke ahead of the trip to Wembley.

Mourinho explained why Manchester United midfielder McTominay should be moved back to defence to deal with the challenge posed by England’s pacy attacking talent.



Mourinho also believes that Clarke should start young Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour against England if the Scots are to give themselves the best chance of getting a result against Gareth Southgate’s side.

“Steve deserves all the respect and the last thing I want to do here is be the smart one, it’s just my opinion like anybody else who listens to this show,” Mourinho said on talkSPORT.

“The fact McTominay can play in defence, he’s faster than Grant Hanley and I think Scotland need speed against [Raheem[ Sterling and [Marcus] Rashford – they’re going to attack the space in the behind.

“Do you lose a very strong midfield player? Yes, but [Stuart] Armstrong and [John] McGinn are good players who are intense and recover balls and the kid, Gilmour, he will give them a focal point because he wants the ball all the time.

“You can look at his body and think, ‘they’re going to smash him’, but they’re only going to smash him if they arrive on time, and he is very good and very quick on the ball.

“And often, if a player wants to come in and smash him, they will arrive too late, he’s already gone.

“So if Scotland play five at the back with Scott in the back five, they can bring in the kid to play in midfield, and that would help against England’s pace.”

