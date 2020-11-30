Jose Mourinho responds to Roy Keane’s post-match “mind games” comment

Jose Mourinho has dismissed claims from Roy Keane that he was playing mind games after Tottenham Hotspur’s 0-0 draw with Chelsea on Sunday.

Roy Keane refused to believe Jose Mourinho’s post-match remark that his Spurs players were disappointed with the result of the game at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Keane said: “Jose’s on about the players being fairly disappointed in the dressing room, but they should be delighted.

“This is the same team who finished sixth last season and celebrated like they’d won the league and Jose was skipping down the tunnel.

“He’s playing mind games; I think he’d be delighted with that. Chelsea were the better team, particularly in the second half where they had the better chances. He’ll be delighted with that point. He’s just playing games.”

Mourinho laughed off Keane’s claim in his press conference later on Sunday evening, with the Spurs boss insisting that he came to his former stomping ground with the aim of leaving with all three points.

Mourinho explained that he has a lot of time for Keane and his often-divisive opinion on the game but, on this occasion, the Portuguese disagreed with the former Manchester United and Republic of Ireland captain.

He said: “No, I respect Roy a lot and I like him a lot. It was an incredible experience to work with him and learn from him and his experiences but this time, I don’t agree with him.

“It’s not true. My players are my witnesses. We came here to win. We were ready to punish them if they took the normal risks with the normal dynamics that they have.

“But (Reece) James had two crosses in 90 minutes. (Ben) Chilwell only defended. (N’Golo) Kante was always in front of the two centre-backs. They played very well. They played tactically and strategically very well.”

