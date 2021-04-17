Jose Mourinho issues succinct response to Paul Pogba criticism

Jose Mourinho insists he “couldn’t care less” what Paul Pogba says about him after the French midfielder criticised his former manager’s approach to man-management.

On Friday, Pogba made headlines when he contrasted his relationship with current Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the one he had with the Norwegian’s predecessor, Jose Mourinho.

The United midfielder suggested that Mourinho would “go against the players” during his time at Old Trafford, while Solskjaer is more sensitive with the way he manages his squad.

“What I have now with Ole is different, he wouldn’t go against the players,” Pogba told Sky Sports. “He wouldn’t go against the players.

“Once I had a great relationship with Mourinho, everybody saw that, and the next day you don’t know what happened. That’s the strange thing I had with Mourinho and I cannot explain to you because even I don’t know. So, yeah.”

Mourinho, whose comments after last weekend’s defeat to the Red Devils were also ridiculed by Pogba, dismissed the 28-year-old’s remarks.

Speaking after Friday night’s 2-2 draw with Everton, the Tottenham Hotspur boss refused to give too much away regarding his feelings about the Pogba interview.

“I would like to say that I couldn’t care less with what he says,” Mourinho said of Pogba’s comments. “I am not interested at all.”

The falling-out between Mourinho and Pogba at United is difficult to forget, with suggestions that the Portuguese engineered his infamous training ground argument with Pogba as a diversion tactic.

The Athletic reports that Mourinho declined to confront Pogba in the dressing room about an issue he had with a social media post from the Frenchman because the opportunity was there to do so in front of cameras at the training ground.

