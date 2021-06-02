Jose Mourinho turned down Real Madrid approach before Carlo Ancelotti appointment

The Special One outlined his commitment to Roma.

It has emerged that Jose Mourinho was approached by Real Madrid before the La Liga giants pursued Carlo Ancelotti to fill the managerial vacancy.

Zinedine Zidane left his post at the Bernabeu last week, leaving Real scrambling to appoint a new manager and the club clearly opted to look for familiarity in the recruitment process.

The Telegraph reports that Mourinho, not Ancelotti, was the first candidate to be sounded out by Real after Zidane’s departure was confirmed.

The report states that Mourinho, who managed Real between 2010 and 2013, was originally approached at the end of last week and another informal discussion took place over the weekend.

Jose Mourinho’s response to Real Madrid approach

Mourinho, however, outlined his commitment to new club Roma, with whom he signed a three-year deal last month after being sacked by Tottenham Hotspur.

With Mourinho not interested in a return to Los Blancos, Real turned to the man who replaced the Portuguese coach at the Bernabeu, Ancelotti.

Ancelotti was much more receptive to Real’s interest and with remarkable swiftness, the 61-year-old let Everton know that he would be leaving his position as Toffees manager in order to rejoin the Spanish club to whom he delivered La Décima in 2014.

“I would like to thank the Board of Directors, the players, and the Evertonians for the tremendous support they have all given me during my time at the club,” Ancelotti said in his farewell statement.

“I have complete respect for everyone associated with Everton and hope they can achieve the exciting opportunities they have in front of them.

“While I have enjoyed being at Everton I have been presented with an unexpected opportunity which I believe is the right move for me and my family at this time.”

