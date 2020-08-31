Jose Mourinho responds to radio criticism exactly how you’d expect him to

Jose Mourinho is about to make the move from esteemed football manager to reality television sensation.

The first three episodes of Amazon Prime’s All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur were released on Monday morning and it comes as no surprise that Jose Mourinho plays a starring role.

The documentary series focuses on the transition from Spurs’ former boss Mauricio Pochettino to current manager Jose Mourinho and it looks to be a must-watch.

We’ve already had plenty of teasers to get us interested in the documentary and the first glimpses of the show don’t disappoint.

This is so funny!!!! You just have to love Jose Mourinho pic.twitter.com/y3AWRnaJzc — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) August 31, 2020

In one clip that has been doing the rounds since the early release, Mourinho can be seen reacting in real time to a radio report on his appointment as Pochettino’s successor.

With almost comedic timing, Mourinho looks up from his desk as Spurs’ decision is discussed by a pair of radio pundits.

“It’s incredible. Personally I’m surprised they got rid of him,” one pundit says of Pochettinho as Mourinho’s curiosity is piqued.

The disdain is clear when Mourinho hears: “I’m more surprised by Jose coming in. Is that really the football that Tottenham want to play?”

After an argument from the other pundit that Mourinho is a proven winner with success in European competition, as well as La Liga and the Premier League, the Portuguese doesn’t hear what he wants to hear.

“No, I’m telling you Mourinho is past it. Look at what happened with United,” the pundit claims.

With that remark, Mourinho rises from his chair and turns off the radio but not before directing a dismissive “fuck off” at the broadcast.

Over the weekend, Mourinho made his third signing of the summer when he brought Republic of Ireland international Matt Doherty to north London.

Doherty follows Pierre-Emile Højbjerg and Joe Hart in the door as Mourinho hopes to improve on his debut season with Spurs.

