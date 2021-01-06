 Close sidebar

Jose Mourinho had to physically stop Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg from returning to pitch

by Darragh Murphy
The toughness of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg cannot be questioned as the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder was determined to play through the pain after being injured in a tackle from Brentford’s Josh Dasilva.

Jose Mourinho had to physically pull Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg away from the touchline as the Dane attempted to return to see out the Carabao Cup match despite the blood that was streaming down his shin.

Dasilva threw himself into an aggressive tackle on Hojbjerg with just minutes remaining in the semi-final and after double-checking with VAR, referee Mike Dean made the decision to send off the Brentford man.

After the match, Mourinho confirmed that the challenge had such force that it shattered Hojbjerg’s shin pad and broke the skin but the Spurs manager insisted there was no lingering resentment towards Dasilva despite the shout of “that’s a disgrace” from Mourinho immediately after the incident.

“It was for sure a bad tackle because he is bleeding a lot and the shin pad is broken,” Mourinho said on Sky Sports. “That is football.

“Dasilva is a young guy and a good player so in the heat of the game there is nothing to be critical of.

“Mike Dean made the decision on VAR so everything is fine and correct.

“Pierre has a big cut but he didn’t even want me to play Tanganga in the last five minutes so I believe he can be OK for the weekend.”

Goals from Moussa Sissoko and Son Heung-min in either half gave Spurs the win and secured Mourinho’s side’s place in the Carabao Cup final, where they will face the winners of Wednesday’s Manchester derby.

Another cup game is up next for Spurs as they travel to Northern Premier League Division One side Marine FC in Sunday’s FA Cup third round clash.

