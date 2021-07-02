Jose Mourinho ‘didn’t like’ Paul Pogba’s celebration against Switzerland

“With 20 minutes to go, the game was not over.”

Jose Mourinho has criticised Paul Pogba and his France teammates for behaving as though their Euro 2020 clash with Switzerland was won after the midfielder’s goal made it 3-1 to Les Bleus.

France established a two-goal cushion over Switzerland when Pogba fired home a stunning goal from range and with 15 minutes of normal time remaining, the world champions looked destined to secure their place in the quarter-finals.

But the job was far from done and a spectacular Swiss comeback followed in the final 10 minutes, and when a winner couldn’t be found in extra time, a penalty shootout was required to decide a victor.

Nine perfect penalties were followed by Kylian Mbappe’s failure to convert from the spot and to the surprise of many, France were out of Euro 2020.

Pogba’s former manager at Manchester United, Mourinho, has ridiculed the 28-year-old for leading the dancing after making it 3-1 to France, while Mourinho also reiterated his criticism of Didier Deschamps for his management late on in the match.

“France started the game against Switzerland badly, they recovered in a fantastic way – showing the immense talent they had,” Mourinho said on talkSPORT.

“But when I saw the way they were celebrating the third goal, I didn’t like it.

“I had the feeling that these guys were already celebrating in the Eiffel Tower – dancing here, dancing there. I don’t know which dance they did, but they did a couple of different dances.

“With 20 minutes to go the game was not over so I think the way they approached the last part of the game was not the best.

“Then they conceded a second goal and with the last minutes of the game remaining, Deschamps thought the game was over because he took [Antoine] Griezmann off. Then they conceded the [third] goal and they go to extra time and Griezmann is not there anymore.

“Then a few minutes later [Karim] Benzema got injured and everything went wrong. France are a fantastic group but they are a team that can blame themselves.”

