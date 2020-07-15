Jose Mourinho Once Ripped Up A Contract In Front Of A Player’s Face

Jose Mourinho has and likely always will be something of a divisive character.

Some of Mourinho’s current and former players laud him as a tactical genius while others fell out with him to the point that relationships were ruined forever.

It would seem that Glen Johnson fits into the latter category.

While Johnson admits that Mourinho was a fantastic coach, the former Chelsea right back revealed that there was no relationship between the two towards the end of their time together.

On one occasion, Johnson recalls that Mourinho toyed with the defender’s future and ripped up a contract in front of his face after initially encouraging Johnson to pursue a loan move to a club in the Champions League.

“I believed I was good enough to perform at that level, I just wasn’t getting the chance,” Johnson told talkSPORT.

❌ “I asked Mourinho to let me go & for 6 months he said no.” 🇫🇷 “Eventually he agreed to let me go on loan & I told him Lyon wanted me.” 😫 “I signed for Lyon but he ripped the contract up in front of me.” Glen Johnson reveals how Mourinho dealt with him wanting to leave #CFC pic.twitter.com/UCb6rMPDxq — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) July 15, 2020

“There were many times I was banging on the door – you know, as players do – just saying that I totally respect your decision, but let me go then!

“At first he was saying ‘no’, and I was thinking this isn’t good for anyone, me just sitting here and not playing.

“For six months he wouldn’t let me go, then I managed to get him to agree to let me go on loan. Then it was like games. He wanted me to go to a Champions League side to get experience.

“The next day I walk in and I said: ‘I’m going to Lyon’. Lyon wanted me, the contract was there, I was going to go to Lyon and he was surprised that I wanted to go abroad as a young kid.

“So I signed, but then he ripped the contract up in front of me and said: ‘No, I’ve changed my mind’.

“He said he wanted me to stay in the Premier League, so I went to Portsmouth and obviously I started performing and showed what I can do.”

Johnson ended up making his move to Portsmouth a permanent one before a six-year spell at Liverpool. He ended his professional career at Stoke City two years ago.