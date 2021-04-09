Jose Mourinho explains what he’d do if he was in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s position this weekend

Jose Mourinho has played down the significance of the result the last time Tottenham Hotspur played Manchester United.

Last October, Jose Mourinho enjoyed a triumphant return to Old Trafford as the Spurs boss oversaw an incredible 6-1 victory over the Red Devils.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer described the defeat as “the worst day of my career as Manchester United manager” after braces from both Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, as well as goals form Tanguy Ndombele and Serge Aurier, condemned United to their joint-worst Premier League loss.

Mourinho doesn’t believe that October’s result should form too much of Solskjaer’s motivation going into Sunday evening’s return clash in North London.

Mourinho insists that if he was in Solskjaer’s position, he would not focus too much on the 6-1 outcome when delivering his team talk this weekend.

“I believe that 6-1 doesn’t reflect the reality,” Mourinho said in his pre-match press conference, via Football London.

“It can happen. Of course it can happen, between two great, the results they can happen in an isolated way. I go much more in the direction of the other two previous matches between us and United.

“We lost 2-1 at Old Trafford, with the penalty, and we draw 1-1 at home last season, also with a penalty. I think this is more the reality. We are not far from each other so I think it is going to be a difficult match for both.

“If Solksjaer is going to use that result I don’t know. If it was the opposite. If it was my team losing 6-1 to them I would just say to my guys that it happened once and it’s not going to happen twice.

“This doesn’t reflect the reality. The game is going to be tight and we can win, but I don’t know, maybe Solksjaer has different things.”

