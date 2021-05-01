‘Maybe next season is premature’ – Jose Mourinho on what he wants from next role

Jose Mourinho insists he will not rush back into management after being sacked by Tottenham Hotspur last week.

Announcing plans to cover the European Championships this summer in a punditry capacity, Jose Mourinho revealed that he hopes to take his time and assess his options before accepting his next role.

Rather than find the biggest club, Mourinho intends to identify the job which brings with it the right culture.

“I have no plans,” Mourinho said in a far-ranging interview with The Times.

“I am going on with my normal life. I feel fresh. I feel calm. I am on holiday.

“I have more time to be doing my homework and analysis. I’ll wait to be back in football. Not just for the right club, but for the right culture. Maybe next season is premature, we will see.”

Spurs parted company with Mourinho after less than two years with the North London club and while his latest role may have come at a club with a slightly lower profile than the likes of Manchester United, Real Madrid or Chelsea, Mourinho feels like he continues to be treated unfairly regardless of where he is.

Rejecting claims that he lacks humility, Mourinho suggested the media is obsessed with him in a way that they are not with other managers.

“I’m treated unfairly because with me things are always taken in a different proportion,” Mourinho said.

“People look at me with different eyes that they look to others.”

Mourinho has already been approached with offers to take over at multiple clubs, with Celtic reportedly first to make contact with the 58-year-old’s representatives. Mourinho is said to have made it clear that he is not prepared to make an immediate return to management.

It is inevitable that Mourinho will be back in the dugout before long and the Portuguese coach revealed that he harbours a desire to manage at international level at one stage before he retires.

“One day I want to do it! I want to do a Euro or a World Cup!” Mourinho said. “I can coach any team.

“I want to do it! Portugal or anyone. Portugal would be more natural because I could add the honour, but if one day I accept to do it for another country, I want to feel the same honour.”

