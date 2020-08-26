Matt Doherty has clearly impressed Jose Mourinho in recent seasons.

Mourinho has reportedly made Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Matt Doherty one of his top targets and is hoping to bring him to Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

Having already strengthened his midfield with Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, Mourinho brought in Joe Hart as a back-up goalkeeper and now he’s set his sights on Republic of Ireland international, Doherty.

Sky Sports report that while a bid for Doherty has yet to be lodged by Spurs, it’s expected that the Irish full-back could move for a fee of £12 million.

Doherty, 28, has developed into a crucial member of Nuno Espirito Santo’s Wolves side and is second only to Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold in terms of goals and assists from right-back/right wing-back over the past two seasons.

With 15 goals and 15 assists to his name in that period, Doherty seems to be improving year on year and represents some incredible business for Wolves as he cost the club just £75,000 ten years ago.

Doherty made his 300th appearance for Wolves at the tail end of last season and his contribution to the side was hailed by his manager.

“It’s fantastic,” Nuno Esperito Santo said of Doherty’s achievement.

“Matt has been massive for us. I’m very happy for him because at the start, in the Championship, he changed his position on the pitch.

“He was fantastic playing left wing-back, but I think everybody realised his potential on the right. He never says no to a challenge.”

Doherty was named in Stephen Kenny’s first Republic of Ireland squad earlier this week.

Former Ireland manager Mick McCarthy admitted that he struggled to fit both Doherty and captain Seamus Coleman into the same starting XI so it will be interesting to see how Kenny copes with that challenge.

Doherty has made just eight appearances for Ireland despite the belief of many fans that he is one of the country’s most talented players.

Read More About: jose mourinho, matt doherty, tottenham hotspur, wolves