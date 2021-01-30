Jose Mourinho furiously berated Matt Doherty throughout Spurs’ defeat to Liverpool

Jose Mourinho directed much of his frustration towards Matt Doherty throughout Tottenham Hotspur’s defeat to Liverpool on Thursday evening.

Matt Doherty started at left wing-back for the Liverpool game but didn’t quite look comfortable and the Irishman received a significant amount of abuse from Jose Mourinho from start to finish.

When Serge Aurier stormed out of the stadium at half-time, Doherty was switched to the right and he didn’t enjoy much more luck on that flank as the visitors ran out 3-1 victors over Spurs.

According to journalist Julien Laurens, who covered the game, “Mourinho was just roasting him the whole game.”

“Mourinho, for example, had a go at Matt Doherty pretty much from minute one to minute 90,” Laurens told ESPN FC. “Because he first played as a left wing-back, he was on the left-hand side – which was on the side of Mourinho.

“But then he switched to a right-back position at half time which meant that, even in the second half, he was again on Jose Mourinho’s side.

“He had him in his ear all the time because he made mistakes, because he was not very good.”

Former Republic of Ireland international David Connolly also noticed Mourinho’s furious reaction to Doherty after one of Liverpool’s goals at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Connolly raised questions about whether Doherty, who moved to Spurs from Wolves last August, will be able to make it work under Mourinho.

“For one of the goals, Mourinho was screaming at Doherty. You could see his body language,” Connolly told RTE’s Game On.

“I just can’t see it working out for him at Tottenham. They played with wing-backs (against Liverpool) but Doherty was on the left.

“Whenever I’ve watched him for Tottenham, and obviously I want him to do well because I want him to perform well for Ireland, I really don’t think he suits them.

“I don’t know if Mourinho suits him as a personality either. I just worry about him at Tottenham. I don’t think he’s suited there.”

Read More About: jose mourinho, Liverpool, matt doherty, tottenham hotspur