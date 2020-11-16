Jose Mourinho responds after Matt Doherty tests positive for Covid-19

Jose Mourinho has responded sarcastically to the latest blow to his Tottenham Hotspur side.

On Monday afternoon, the Football Association of Ireland confirmed that Matt Doherty has tested positive for Covid-19 and it’s clear that Jose Mourinho is not happy about the protocols in place over the current international break.

Moments after Mourinho received the news that Doherty was self-isolating after testing positive for coronavirus following Sunday’s defeat to Wales, when the Irish full-back played all 90 minutes, the Spurs boss took to social media.

“Amazing week of football. Great emotions in the national team matches, superb friendlies and total safety,” Mourinho wrote in a sarcastic Instagram post.

“Covid test results after matches been played, randomers running on the pitch while team sessions are taking place and much more.

“After another training session with only 6 players, it is now time to take care of myself.”

Mourinho will likely have to turn to Serge Aurier to fill in for Doherty this weekend, when Spurs host Manchester City in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has called up four players to the senior team after Doherty, along with James McClean, became the latest two players to test positive for Covid-19 and compounded the personnel crisis.

Squad Update | Four players called up ▪️ Aaron McEneff | @ShamrockRovers

▪️ Graham Burke | @ShamrockRovers

▪️ Jack Taylor | @theposhofficial

▪️ Troy Parrott | @MillwallFC Hendrick & Molumby ruled out through suspension, Idah ruled out through injury #COYBIG | #IRLBUL pic.twitter.com/PoF0wZJM3W — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) November 16, 2020

Shamrock Rovers pair Aaron McEneff and Graham Burke will join up with the senior side along with Jack Taylor of Peterborough and Troy Parrott, who is on loan at Millwall from Spurs.

Ireland host Bulgaria on Wednesday night and are still looking for their first win under Kenny since he took over from Mick McCarthy earlier this year.

