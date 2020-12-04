Jose Mourinho makes Man United comparison in criticism of Spurs players

Jose Mourinho was reminded of his time with Manchester United while watching Tottenham Hotspur draw 3-3 with LASK in Austria.

Spurs looked to have secured their fourth win of the Europa League group stages when Dele Alli converted a late penalty but Jose Mourinho saw two points disappear when the hosts equalised in stoppage time.

After the game, Mourinho questioned the motivation of some of his Spurs players and suggested that certain members of his squad find it difficult to get themselves up for the less glamorous fixtures in the Europa League.

Mourinho revealed that he experienced something similar during his time in charge of Manchester United when, according to ‘The Special One’, players would be more driven for more important games than they were in group games against lesser-known opposition.

“I have a feeling from my experience that some of the players feel that they shouldn’t be here,” Mourinho said after Thursday’s match (via Manchester Evening News).

“I think it’s a question of attitude, which I’ve experienced before.

“Even at Manchester United I had a similar situation when we lost two matches away in the group phase and when we get to the knockouts you get better opponents and more difficulties, the team faces matches in a different way.

“The fact is that the Europa League group phase doesn’t motivate some of the players. I knew it. Some players are fundamental for us and I always need them on the pitch in any circumstance.

“I need a couple of these players to give a little bit of balance to the team, as an example [Pierre-Emile] Hojbjerg and [Heung-min] Son – without them I don’t think we would have a positive result.”

Spurs missed the chance to go top with the draw in Austria and currently sit in second place in Group J, two points behind leaders Royal Antwerp.

Read More About: europa league, jose mourinho, Manchester United, tottenham hotspur