Jose Mourinho reportedly hoping to sign two Man United players for Roma

Jose Mourinho is busy drawing up his transfer wish-list after being confirmed as Roma’s new manager for next season.

It was reported earlier this week that Mourinho had already identified two players from his most recent club, Tottenham Hotspur, when the transfer window reopens and, apparently, the 58-year-old is also looking to Manchester United for a couple of potential signings.

Reports in Italy have linked Mourinho with moves for David De Gea and Donny van de Beek this summer as the new Roma manager hopes to put a squad together to improve on this season’s showing.

Calciomercato reports that Mourinho is eager to offer Van de Beek a lifeline after a lacklustre debut season with United for the Dutch midfielder.

Van de Beek has started only two Premier League games since moving to Old Trafford from Ajax last year and some have encouraged the 24-year-old to find a new club if he is to get his career back on track.

As for De Gea, he knows Mourinho well from the Portuguese coach’s two and a half years with United and the Spanish goalkeeper could well be on the lookout for a new team, having played his fewest games in a season for the Red Devils amid growing competition from Dean Henderson.

Corriere dello Sport reports that Mourinho has already told Roma that he wants De Gea to be his No. 1 ‘keeper when he takes over at the Serie A club this summer.

Mourinho was out of work for little over two weeks, having accepted the opportunity to manage Roma just 15 days after being sacked by Spurs.

“Thank you to the Friedkin family for choosing me to lead this great club and to be part of their vision,” Mourinho told his new club’s website.

𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋 🤝 The club are delighted to announce an agreement has been reached with Jose Mourinho for him to become our new head coach ahead of the 2021-22 season.

#ASRoma pic.twitter.com/f5YGGIVFJp — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) May 4, 2021

“After meetings with the ownership and Tiago Pinto, I immediately understood the full extent of their ambitions for AS Roma. It is the same ambition and drive that has always motivated me and together we want to build a winning project over the upcoming years.

“The incredible passion of the Roma fans convinced me to accept the job and I cannot wait to start next season.

“In the meantime, I wish Paulo Fonseca all the best and I hope the media appreciate that I will only speak further in due course.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: david de gea, jose mourinho, Manchester United, roma