Jose Mourinho ‘wouldn’t think twice’ about playing Ben Chilwell over Luke Shaw

Many England supporters would lean towards Luke Shaw when picking their starting XI for the opening Euro 2020 game but Jose Mourinho insists that Chelsea’s Ben Chilwell should start ahead of the Manchester United left-back.

Mourinho, who had his fair share of issues with Shaw during their time together at Old Trafford, is of the opinion that Chilwell is the better option for Gareth Southgate.

“At left-back I would go with Chilwell,” Mourinho told talkSPORT. “I wouldn’t think twice. I’d go with Chilwell.

“I know that he plays normally with Chelsea in a five, but he is intelligent, he covers the space and the diagonals inside very well.

“He’s dangerous in attack, he’s good in the air and good on set pieces, he can defend well (against) the possible long build-up from Croatia on the first phase.”

As has often been the case throughout his managerial career, Mourinho appeared to make scapegoats of a few players at the Red Devils, with Shaw one of a handful to be publicly ridiculed by Mourinho.

Jose Mourinho on Luke Shaw

Mourinho repeatedly questioned Shaw’s fitness and the full-back has made no secret of his struggles playing under the Portuguese coach.

Shaw has had a remarkable resurgence in form since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over from Mourinho and the most recent season was arguably Shaw’s best as he earned a place into the PFA Premier League Team of the Year.

But when asked if he would start Shaw for England, Mourinho replied with a succinct, “No!”

“I think he’s had a good season,” Mourinho said of Shaw. “Clearly an evolution in terms of emotion and professionalism.

“But Chilwell has something more, especially with the ball. The way he thinks, he is very calm under pressure. I like Chilwell.”

England’s Euro 2020 campaign kicks off against Croatia on Sunday in the opening game of Group D.

