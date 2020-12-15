Jose Mourinho goes on remarkable rant playing down Liverpool’s injury crisis

This is vintage Jose Mourinho.

As Tottenham Hotspur solidify their status as legitimate Premier League title contenders, we are starting to see glimpses of the Jose Mourinho of old and the Spurs boss went on a classic rant ahead of his side’s trip to Liverpool on Wednesday night.

The clash at Anfield could go some way in determining who wins this year’s Premier League title and Mourinho dismissed the injury concerns of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp ahead of the meeting of the top two.

Klopp has repeatedly slammed his team’s hectic schedule this season and blamed the fixture list on the injuries picked up by his players in recent months.

But Mourinho isn’t having that for one second and listed the players Klopp has available to him who are fit, conceding that Virgil van Dijk’s knee injury is the only serious worry for the Reds manager.

Mourinho claimed that he too could list a number of injuries if youngsters were taken into account but rubbished claims that Liverpool’s injury crisis is anything outside the ordinary of a normal Premier League season.

Mourinho said: “I think Alisson is not injured, Alexander-Arnold is not injured and Matip, I believe he is going to play. Fabinho is not injured. Robertson is not injured. Henderson is not injured. Wijnaldum is not injured. Salah is not injured. Firmino is not injured. And Mane is not injured.

“Van Dijk is injured and Van Dijk is a very good player, of course. But give me Liverpool’s list of injuries and compare that list of injuries to what the best Liverpool team is.

“I can give you a list of injuries at Tottenham. We have two kids from the U16s with injuries., we have two others in the U21s and we have three in the U23s. We have Lamela and Tanganga so here you have a list of 10 players.

“But is Lloris injured? No. Is Alderweireld injured? No. Is Dier injured? No. Is Reguilon injured? No. Is Harry Kane injured? No. Is Son injured? No. Is Lucas injured? No. So where are the injuries?

“There are injuries as normal. It’s normal! James Milner is injured like Lamela is injured. Every club has injuries now and again. Liverpool have a big injury and that’s Van Dijk.”

