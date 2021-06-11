Jose Mourinho explains similarity between Karim Benzema and Harry Kane

“For Cristiano to be in love with another attacking player means that he does a lot for Cristiano.”

Jose Mourinho has showered Karim Benzema with praise after his return to the France national team.

Mourinho managed Benzema at Real Madrid and the Portuguese coach has recalled how much Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed playing alongside Benzema for the La Liga giants.

Benzema was called up by Didier Deschamps ahead of Euro 2020 and his experience could prove pivotal for Les Bleus throughout the tournament.

Jose Mourinho on Karim Benzema

The forward picked up a knock in France’s final warm-up game against Bulgaria although it’s understood that Benzema will be available for selection for Deschamps’ side.

Explaining what Benzema will offer France at Euro 2020, Mourinho compared the 33-year-old to England’s centre-forward Harry Kane.

“I think the best compliment you can pay to him is that Cristiano was in love with Benzema at Real Madrid,” Mourinho wrote in his Times column.

“For Cristiano to be in love with another attacking player means that he does a lot for Cristiano and he does a lot for every attacker that plays around him. He’s probably the only No 9 I know that is not selfish in his game. Karim is a very sweet guy. He’s very calm. He’s very much a team man.

“In that sense I can compare him with Harry [Kane]. I would say Harry scores more goals, has probably more of that killer instinct.

“But Karim is absolutely amazing and when you look at the French team and you imagine Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe playing with Benzema, I think it can be something great.

“Mbappe is very, very fast, Griezmann has incredible shooting ability and he comes behind the striker and in between the lines, and the way Karim interacts with other people is fantastic.

“He is getting older but his body looks younger. He takes incredible care with his health. His life changed a lot from when he was a young guy until now. He’s a fantastic professional.”

