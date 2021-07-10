“He has to cool down.”

Jose Mourinho believes Jordan Pickford is the only member of England’s Euro 2020 squad who has displayed signs of nervousness.

As England put the finishing touches on their preparations for Sunday’s final against Italy, Mourinho has urged senior figures in the Three Lions camp to get a hold of Pickford and try to calm him down.

While Pickford has pulled off a number of impressive saves throughout Euro 2020, the goalkeeper put his side under unnecessary pressure on multiple occasions during Wednesday’s semi-final against Denmark.

Jose Mourinho on Jordan Pickford

Pickford repeatedly lost possession and struggled to find teammates with his long balls from the England box, which Mourinho believes points to a sense of nervousness from the Everton stopper.

“I think he was the only one who showed signs of not being on the top of his game, being nervous,” Mourinho said of Pickford while speaking on talkSPORT.

“That urgency of playing immediately, even when the ball was in his hands, he was always in a hurry. I think the guy has to relax, he has to cool down.

“He didn’t make important mistakes in the competition, he and the team together have reached the final.

“I think between him and the other ‘keepers, the goalkeeper coach and probably Gareth and the other experienced players, they’ve got to try and relax him.

“Because the most important thing with a goalkeeper is not to make impossible saves, it’s to not make the basic mistakes – what we call the silly mistakes.

“If on top of that you can be amazing and make incredible saves, great, but at least don’t make mistakes, don’t create instability in the team.

“So I would stay to him, try to relax, keep it simple, if you feel pressure don’t try to play from the back, it’s better to kick long and he’s so good by doing that, it gives the team more time to organise.

“Don’t put players under pressure, don’t try to create problems for your own team, don’t play difficult passes to players under pressure in a dangerous area of the pitch and try to relax a little bit.”

