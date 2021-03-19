Jose Mourinho says he didn’t need pundit’s ‘diabolical’ comment to feel hurt

Jose Mourinho insisted Glenn Hoddle’s criticism ought to be respected but the Spurs manager claimed he didn’t need to hear what the club legend had to say in order to feel hurt.

Spurs were dumped out of the Europa League on Thursday night, when Dinamo Zagreb overturned a 2-0 deficit to win 3-0 in Croatia and secured a place in the quarter-finals.

Former player and manager Glenn Hoddle pulled no punches with his criticism of Mourinho’s side’s performance on BT Sport.

Hoddle said: “It was a disastrous performance, a disastrous result for the club. Spurs were diabolical. Mentally, they got it wrong right through the game.”

In a brutally honest post-match interview, Mourinho questioned the attitude of his players while praising the mentality of Dinamo Zagreb, whose dressing room Mourinho visited immediately after the game.

Hoddle’s comments were put to Mourinho and the Portuguese didn’t shy away from addressing them although the under-fire Spurs boss insisted that he couldn’t possibly feel more hurt than he already felt.

You 𝗻𝗲𝗲𝗱 to listen to his Jose Mourinho interview 😳 He wears his heart on his sleeve as he looks at a horrible night for the club… pic.twitter.com/Wwi2THhPBH — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 18, 2021

“Mr Hoddle, of course, is a legend at the club and every word that he says, sometimes negative, sometimes positive, has to be respected,” Mourinho said.

“But I do not need Mr Hoddle’s words to feel hurt and as I said, more than sad. Sad is not enough.

“I totally respect everything that somebody connected or not connected with the club says about us tonight.

“I think we have to accept. The problem will be if some accept in a positive way in a sense of feeling hurt and ashamed with the critics.

“Another story is if you don’t feel it, if you don’t care, if you don’t read, and that is a much deeper problem.

“But I repeat, I don’t need external critics because I feel deeply hurt with what happened with my team.”

Read More About: glenn hoddle, jose mourinho, tottenham hotspur