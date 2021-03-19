Jose Mourinho went straight into Dinamo Zagreb’s dressing room after Spurs’ Europa League exit

Jose Mourinho immediately visited Dinamo Zagreb’s dressing room to congratulate them on eliminating Tottenham Hotspur from the Europa League.

Spurs took a 2-0 lead to Croatia on Thursday night but a Mislav Orsic hat-trick dumped Jose Mourinho’s side out of the Europa League at the Round of 16 stage.

Mourinho questioned the attitude of his players after Spurs conceded two goals in the second half and another in extra time as their European journey came to an end.

Jose Mourinho applauds Dinamo players after the match. pic.twitter.com/yhgcLqCPAQ — Herman 🇭🇷 (@Herman_Cro) March 18, 2021

Mourinho was full of praise for the opposition’s attitude, however, and made a point of visiting Dinamo’s dressing room to applaud the performance of the Croatian champions.

“If I forget the last minutes of extra-time, where we did something to get a different result and go through, in the 90 minutes and first half of extra-time was one team that decided to leave everything on the pitch,” Mourinho told BT Sport.

You 𝗻𝗲𝗲𝗱 to listen to his Jose Mourinho interview 😳 He wears his heart on his sleeve as he looks at a horrible night for the club… pic.twitter.com/Wwi2THhPBH — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 18, 2021

“They [Dinamo Zagreb] left sweat, energy, blood. In the end they left even tears of happiness. Very humble and committed. I have to praise them. On the other side, my team. They didn’t look like they were playing an important match. If for any one of them it is not important, for me it is.

“For the respect I have for my career and my job, every match is important. For every Tottenham fan at home every match matters. Another attitude is needed.

“To say I feel sad is not enough. What I feel is much more than sadness. I just left the Dinamo dressing room where I went to praise the guys. I feel more than sad. That is it.

“Football is not just about players who think they have more quality than others. The basis of football is attitude. They beat us on that. I told the players the risk of playing the way we were. It happened because I believe the players only realised it was at risk when they scored the second.”

