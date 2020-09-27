Jose Mourinho seems to have taken Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s lighthearted jibe as a personal insult.

After Manchester United’s dramatic victory over Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer jokingly referenced Jose Mourinho by mentioning the Spurs manager’s issue with the goalposts at the Tose Proeski Arena earlier this week.

“First of all we have to be thankful Jose Mourinho isn’t here to measure the goalposts, otherwise we’d have been in trouble,” Solskjaer said in his post-match interview, referencing the many times that Brighton hit the woodwork at the AmEx.

And in true Mourinho fashion, the Portuguese has taken aim at Solskjaer with a slightly less lighthearted response.

Ahead of Spurs’ Premier League clash with Newcastle on Sunday, Mourinho was asked what he made of Solskjaer’s comment and this is what he had to say.

“I think Ole yesterday was so happy and surprised with what happened to his team that he had a joke,” Mourinho started, without cracking a smile.

🗣 "For him [Ole] what is important is the dimensions of the 18-yard box" Great question from @laura_woodsy that led to this box office Jose moment 🤣 pic.twitter.com/3xjhN9fufy — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 27, 2020

“But I understand for him that the dimensions of the goalposts are not important. For him, what is important is the dimensions of the 18-yard box.

“He would never accept today with a 17-yard box. I think he would prefer a 22-yard box. For him, it would be better.”

The dig, which comes seven days before Mourinho returns to Old Trafford with his Spurs side, is not the first instance of the Portuguese taking a swipe at the number of penalties awarded to the Red Devils in recent months.

Responding to Bruno Fernandes’ instant impact at United after arriving from Sporting Lisbon, Mourinho suggested that the midfielder’s stats were perhaps inflated due to the number of spot-kicks he had taken.

Fernandes played down the comments of his fellow countryman although it seems that the build-up to the first United vs. Spurs clash of the season is most certainly heating up.

