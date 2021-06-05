Jose Mourinho takes veiled dig at Gareth Bale

“There were not many or none.”

Jose Mourinho has raised doubts about Gareth Bale’s ability to impress in big games as the new Roma boss took a veiled shot at his former player.

Mourinho recently managed Bale at Tottenham Hotspur, although the on-loan Real Madrid forward failed to establish any regular form under the Portuguese coach.

Bale appeared to take a couple of thinly-veiled digs at Mourinho after he was sacked by Spurs in April and it seems like Mourinho has now returned the favour.

Previewing the upcoming Euro 2020 tournament, Mourinho took a swipe of his own at Bale as he questioned the Wales talisman’s ability to perform against big teams.

Mourinho also expressed doubts about whether Wales will be able to progress beyond the group stages of Euro 2020.

“Over the years Wales have relied a lot on Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey, the two most talented players in the country,” Mourinho wrote in his Sun column.

“But when I look to the club season and how many matches Ramsey played at Juventus… there were lots of injuries.

“When we look to Gareth and how many great performances he had, how many goals he scored against the best teams, there were not many or none.

“It’s not an easy situation for a country without many options.

“But they are always well organised and know how to create a situation to try to get the best out of the more talented players.

“Dan James is fast and is the one that can break defenders.

“With the small group of players they are doing amazingly well, so lots of respect. But it will be hard for them even to qualify for the next phase.”

Wales will come up against Italy, Switzerland and Turkey in Group A of Euro 2020, with their first game coming next Saturday.

