Jose Mourinho Believes Dean Henderson Is Better Than David De Gea

We’re going to hear plenty about Dean Henderson over the coming weeks.

With pressure mounting on Manchester United’s No. 1, David De Gea, many fans feel that the club has a readymade replacement in Henderson, who has impressed in consecutive loan spells with Sheffield United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has kept the faith with De Gea despite numerous errors this season and the United boss refused to be drawn on commenting on the Spanish goalkeeper at a press conference earlier this week.

Whatever decision Solskjaer makes could have significant implications for United’s future because while the likes of Paul Scholes believes De Gea will return to his previous best, Henderson is reportedly reluctant to return to Old Trafford without the promise of the opportunity to at least compete for the No. 1 spot.

Henderson’s performances for The Blades have been so formidable that he now finds himself the subject of interest from a number of hopeful suitors, including Chelsea.

With Frank Lampard eager to replace his own under-fire ‘keeper, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Henderson has been identified as a potential summer signing.

Manchester Evening News reports that Chelsea are willing to more than double Henderson’s current wages in the hope of persuading him to move to Stamford Bridge.

The same report also states that former United manager Jose Mourinho, who got a glimpse at Henderson’s talents during his time there, is a big fan of the English stopper and rates him as a superior goalkeeper to De Gea.

While Mourinho, now manager of Tottenham Hotspur, is unlikely to go in for Henderson despite his high opinion of the 23-year-old, it does suggest that Henderson is ready to challenge De Gea for a place between the sticks.

Ex-United forward Dimitar Berbatov is of the opinion that having both Henderson and De Gea at United would be the best thing for the Spaniard.

“If United decide to bring back Dean Henderson from Sheffield United, I think that will do De Gea good,” Berbatov told Betfair.

“Players need that competition and Henderson is doing tremendously well in my opinion.

“Henderson is 23, which for a goalkeeper is still very young, he’s got a lot of football ahead of him, but you can see that he is hungry to play and I think the competition he could bring to De Gea could be the difference maker, or breaker.

“Sometimes when you feel to secure in your position that is the moment when you start making mistakes.

“It’s the same with outfield players, when you think you are untouchable you make more mistakes because you are over-confident.”