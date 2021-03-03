 Close sidebar

Jose Mourinho refuses to comment on pundits but didn’t see Roy Keane’s Spurs rant

by Darragh Murphy
Jose Mourinho somehow managed to miss the heated debate between Roy Keane and Jamie Redknapp on the subject of the current Tottenham Hotspur squad.

Sky Sports viewers were glued to their screens on Sunday as Roy Keane and Jamie Redknapp engaged in an increasingly lively conversation about Spurs, with the latter clearly becoming incensed by the Irishman’s comments.

Redknapp was even urged to take a breath by presenter Dave Jones as the former Spurs midfielder couldn’t help but let his frustration come to the fore.

“I think Spurs were better two or three years ago, with (Kieran) Trippiers, (Christian) Eriksen and when (Dele) Ali had the hunger,” Keane said.

“But this Spurs team… Spurs are good on their day, like lots of teams. And Jamie makes the point there that they’ve got a lot of international players – (but) if you trap the ball now, you’re going to play for your country.

“Everybody plays for their country! If you don’t play for your country now, you are a bad player. So, that doesn’t guarantee anything.”

Keane continued to give his opinion on the lack of quality in the Spurs squad, much to the exasperation of Redknapp, but Jose Mourinho didn’t see the viral exchange.

The Spurs boss explained that he has plenty of respect for Keane but Mourinho insisted that he plans to avoid commenting on specific pundits because he doesn’t want it to become a regular feature of his press conferences.

“You know, I didn’t watch it,” Mourinho said. “It’s not for me to comment on the pundits’ opinions.

“I have huge respect for Roy. I loved working with him when I was at Sky, but independent of that, a winner like he is, I have lots of respect for Roy, and for his job as a pundit.

“But I’m not going to make any comments. Because if I do that, probably I will be asked week after week with other people.”

