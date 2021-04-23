Celtic have reportedly made an approach for Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho is already fending off approaches after being sacked by Tottenham Hotspur earlier this week.

In the midst of a hectic few days for Spurs, the North London club announced that they had parted ways with Jose Mourinho after 19 months in charge.

Mourinho was dismissed by Spurs on Monday and reportedly spent four hours issuing a number of ‘home truths’ to the squad before he left the training ground for good.

Ryan Mason has taken interim charge of the first team and recorded his first win when Spurs beat Southampton 2-1 on Wednesday evening.

While some have suggested that Mourinho should step away from the game, the 58-year-old insisted that he is “always in football” when journalists gathered to get the first quote from him on Monday afternoon.

Three clubs have reportedly turned their attention to Mourinho in the days since his sacking; with Celtic, Valencia and Roma all interested in the Portuguese coach’s services.

According to journalist Duncan Castles on The Transfer Window Podcast, Celtic were the first club to approach Mourinho but, apparently, he let the Scottish side know that he is not ready to return to coaching immediately.

Celtic are on the lookout for a new manager after the resignation of Neil Lennon in February. John Kennedy remains in interim charge of the team but the hunt for a permanent successor for Lennon remains ongoing at Parkhead.

In terms of the other approaches, Valencia are said to be negotiating with a representative of Mourinho’s in the hope of having the former Real Madrid manager replace Javi Gracia at the Mestalla.

Roma are also interested in Mourinho, with the Serie A side’s new American owners eager to make a statement of intent with their next managerial appointment.

