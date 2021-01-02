It’s safe to say that Jose Mourinho is a great admirer of what Dean Smith has accomplished at Aston Villa.

While there are a couple of cup fixtures up next for Jose Mourinho and Tottenham Hotspur, the next Premier League outing for Spurs is a trip to Villa Park.

Spurs secured their first Premier League win since the North London derby victory with Saturday’s 3-0 triumph over Leeds United and Mourinho immediately switched his focus to the next league clash.

“The next one is Aston Villa, who are my favourite team in the Premier League at the moment,” Mourinho told BT Sport.

“They are the team I enjoy the most to watch and they are a team with a lot of very good players and they’re very well-coached, of course. That’s what is waiting for us.”

Spurs have condemned the behaviour of three players – Erik Lamela, Giovani Lo Celso and Sergio Reguilon – for breaching Covid-19 protocols over Christmas.

Tottenham’s clash with Fulham had to be postponed last week due to a Covid-19 outbreak in the visitors’ squad but Mourinho has rejected suggestions from other managers for a suspension of Premier League fixtures.

“I don’t agree with that,” Mourinho said of a proposed circuit-break in the Premier League.

“I go back to the initial rules of if you have 14 players available, you have to play. I don’t see another reason not to do it.

“I think every club does the best for their players to keep them all safe but then there are moments in private lives that you cannot control and, of course, not everybody has to be blamed for that.

“I think we have to carry on and if somebody has some positive tests, you have to play.”

