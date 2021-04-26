‘You know things are serious when Jordan Henderson sends a message to the WhatsApp group’

Jordan Henderson has been praised for uniting the captains of Premier League clubs as opposition to the European Super League proposal gathered momentum last week.

It was Henderson, Liverpool’s captain, who organised an emergency meeting of his fellow skippers which was ultimately not required as the unprecedented backlash forced the Premier League clubs involved in the European Super League to almost simultaneously withdraw their participation last Tuesday night.

It’s not often that the Premier League captains speak to one another in the WhatsApp group that was set up so when Henderson reached out to the 19 other captains last week, Burnley skipper Ben Mee realised the severity of the situation.

“You know things are serious when Jordan Henderson sends a message to the Premier League captains’ WhatsApp group,” Mee told The Guardian.

“We all shared our similar views on the matter there, and needless to say they were not positive.

“Those at the clubs involved were put in an incredibly difficult position, knowing their employers were trying to do something against their wishes. They love football and would not want anything to happen to the Premier League.

“The captains are willing to put rivalries aside and speak to one another, something that I do not think would have happened before last year.”

Henderson was one of the first active players to voice his disapproval of his club’s proposed involvement in the Super League, although it was left to James Milner to field questions on the subject last week as Henderson was out of action due to injury.

Henderson remains sidelined with a groin problem but he did take the time to dedicate his programme notes for last weekend’s clash with Newcastle to addressing the Super League controversy.

“It is good that Liverpool withdrew and the concept has collapsed,” Henderson wrote. “That’s good for football. It’s also good that our owners, via John Henry, have apologised unreservedly.

John W Henry's message to Liverpool supporters. pic.twitter.com/pHW3RbOcKu — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 21, 2021

“People can disagree with me for saying this, but my opinion is that our owners have been good for Liverpool. If you have a problem with that, fair enough, I respect that.

“But my opinion is built on my own first-hand experiences, from the enormously privileged position of being a player and captain of this football club.”

