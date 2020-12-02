The Jordan Henderson text that helped ease Diogo Jota’s Liverpool nerves

When Diogo Jota signed for Liverpool in September, several eyebrows were raised as the transfer seemed to come out of nowhere.

Among the many reports linking Liverpool with a new forward over the summer, there was little mention of Diogo Jota but he has wasted no time in justifying the faith put in him by Jurgen Klopp.

Jota has enjoyed a quite remarkable start to life on Merseyside, scoring nine goals in 15 games since his switch from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Portuguese forward has credited his early success for the Reds to the seamless transition to Liverpool’s way of playing football.

Jota revealed that he knew he’d have to adapt to Liverpool’s style of play rather than wait for his new teammates to adjust for his benefit and the 23-year-old has praised Klopp and club captain Jordan Henderson for the way he was welcomed to Anfield.

“When you reach a new club, having an open mind is key to be able to adapt as quickly as possible,” Jota told The Athletic. “With the season underway already, it was up to me to find a way to get into the team and not the opposite. That’s what I did with the help of Jurgen.

“He’s a fantastic manager who took care of me. When I first arrived, he had a meeting with me and he explained how the team works. Then it’s down to the player to try to learn as fast as you can and to prove to the manager that you can be an important player for him on the field.

“Liverpool have a great squad and the captain Jordan Henderson was an important guy for me. He sent me a text message as soon as I knew I was signing for Liverpool and he has helped me.

“The Brazilian players speak the same language so people like Fabinho, Roberto Firmino and Ali (Alisson) have helped a lot too. Adrian too as I can speak Spanish as well. We have such a good team and that’s the basis for success.”

