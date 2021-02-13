Jon Walters suggests he would welcome air-clearing talk with Roy Keane

Share and Enjoy !

Jon Walters would accept an invitation to go for a coffee with Roy Keane after the pair’s ugly falling-out two years ago.

Roy Keane and Jon Walters have clashed more than once, both at Ipswich Town and the Republic of Ireland national team, but the latter insists he would not hold a grudge against Keane if the former Manchester United midfielder asked to meet up to clear the air between them.

The hostility between the pair came to a head after a Keane appearance on Off The Ball in 2019, when the ex-Ireland assistant manager mocked Walters’ medal haul and criticised the then-Burnley forward for “crying about his family situation” on television.

Keane and Walters have not yet patched things up but the former Stoke City forward would welcome the opportunity to do so.

Discussing his recent application for the CEO position at the Professional Footballers’ Association, Walters used the example of his issue with Keane to point to his ability to stand his ground but also let bygones be bygones.

Walters told The Times: “I’ve been frozen out in certain places. I asked to leave Ipswich because I wanted to play in the Premier League and set my family up. There was a frank exchange of views with Roy.

“Things were said that weren’t right, completely below the belt, very personal, and because of that I wasn’t going to back down. I don’t get pushed over by people easily. I don’t get intimidated.

Today I’ve applied to be the next PFA CEO.

Every player, former player and their families should know we are there solely for them.

“There was a huge issue with Ireland which hurt me a lot. I was very proud to be an Ireland player. I trained in the morning, was in that much pain, 10pm ice machines, altitude machines, ski machine, ropes, tedious exercises.

“But if Roy was to ring me and say, ‘Fancy a coffee?’ I’d say yes.”

