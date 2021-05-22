“Never take it!”

John Terry has discussed his ambitions to take the steps into management but insisted that he has no interest in taking the Spurs job.

Terry made no secret of his ultimate desire to take charge of Chelsea, the club for whom he made more than 700 appearances as a player, and the former England defender has taken inspiration from the jobs done by former international teammates Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard.

Terry has been assistant manager at Aston Villa since 2018 and has enjoyed great success with Dean Smith, taking the club from the Championship to the Premier League and keeping them safe in England’s top flight over the past two campaigns.

Terry is looking forward to making the jump from assistant to manager but is not going to rush, having rejected two opportunities already.

“My ambition is very, very clear,” Terry told The Times. “There’s an end goal for me and that’s managing Chelsea Football Club. My team will be winning – hopefully – very honest, very organised, very well drilled, very well prepared and with a back four.

“I look at Lamps and Stevie and the success they’ve both had. Lamps in his first season at Chelsea, and what Stevie’s done up at Rangers is unbelievable.

“l probably wasn’t ready to go into coaching then. I am now. But I’m not just going to jump into anything. I’ve turned down two jobs since I’ve been here. Decent-sized clubs.

“But it’s going to take something special for me to leave here. I’ve got one more year left at Villa. I’m in a privileged position because I’m in no rush. I want to be a No. 1 but I’ll get there at some point.”

John Terry on Spurs

While Terry is open to speaking to interested clubs, the 40-year-old has made it clear that he will never be manager of Spurs.

Terry, being a Chelsea legend, likely won’t be a target for the Blues’ London rivals, having taunted Tottenham fans only earlier this week.

“Never take it,” Terry said of potentially managing Spurs.

“Never. Spurs is the only one I wouldn’t take. I’m pretty sure I wouldn’t be welcome at West Ham too.”

