John Terry brands Conor Hourihane a ‘goal machine’ as spectacular Swansea start continues

Conor Hourihane has needed no time whatsoever time to settle in at Swansea City.

After moving to Swansea on loan from Aston Villa last month, Conor Hourihane has three goals in as many games for the Welsh club and it’s safe to say the midfielder is enjoying himself.

Hourihane admitted that the guarantee of regular playing time was a deciding factor in making the move to Swansea until the end of the season and he rocketed home an incredible strike from range to secure the win for the Swans against Championship leaders Norwich City on Friday night.

Rocket from Hourihane 🚀 The Aston Villa loanee continues his stunning start to life as Swan 🦢 📺 Watch Swansea v Norwich live on Sky Sports Football or follow here: https://t.co/o7V58NwXar pic.twitter.com/eimjahx48f — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) February 5, 2021

Hourihane’s start to Swansea life has been nothing short of remarkable and his latest goal has been celebrated by many at his parent club.

As the Republic of Ireland international shared his delight on Instagram on Saturday morning, he was inundated with messages of congratulations while Villa assistant manager John Terry proclaimed him a ‘goal machine’ in the comments.

In his post-match interview, Hourihane made it clear that he had become frustrated with sitting on the bench for Villa and is flourishing now that he is getting the chance to play more regularly.

“I’m loving it. Delighted to get the opportunity to play. I love playing football. Your career is too short to be sitting around,” Hourihane told Sky Sports.

“I have my own high standards. I’m still hungry for more and hopefully in the coming weeks that’ll be the case.

🗣️ "I love playing football. Your career is too short to be sitting around" Conor Hourihane is loving life on loan at Swansea after another Man of the Match display against leaders Norwich pic.twitter.com/7HSaaJHGa3 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) February 5, 2021

“I think we’ve got a good mix of experienced lads like myself, Benno [Ryan Bennett], Kyle Naughton, Andre Ayew. There’s a good mix, a good energy and good heads.

“There’s a nice balance and we keep moving on to the next one.”

Hourihane admitted that he’d never experienced the kind of desire to keep clean sheets that he’s seen since his switch to the Liberty Stadium and Swansea have positioned themselves well as the business end of the Championship season approaches, with Steve Cooper’s side in second place in the table with a game in hand over the leaders at the time of writing.

Read More About: aston villa, conor hourihane, john terry, Swansea City