John Terry denies Carlton Cole claim about Anton Ferdinand incident

John Terry has denied claims from Carlton Cole that the legendary England defender confessed to making a racist remark to Anton Ferdinand nine years ago.

During a heated Premier League game between Chelsea and Queens Park Rangers in 2011, Anton Ferdinand alleged that he was called a “black c**t” by John Terry.

Terry has always strongly refuted that allegation and a court case ensued, after which Terry was found not guilty of racially abusing Ferdinand.

Carlton Cole made headlines this week when he claimed that Terry admitted to making the remark in “a moment of madness”.

Speaking to Stoppage Time TV, Cole said: “I phoned JT and said ‘Why did you do that bro? Why?’

“And he said ‘It was a moment of madness, I don’t know why I did that’.

“I said ‘You can’t even explain yourself, so just leave it’. I thought ‘Ah JT man, what are you doing?’. I couldn’t see him in that light. But it happened.

“He admitted he done it straight away, do you know that?”

In response to Cole’s claim, Terry has released a statement that strongly denies that such a conversation took place.

Terry’s statement, via The Sun, reads: “John Terry refutes in the strongest possible terms the allegations that are made against him by Carlton Cole.

“They are false and never happened and Mr Terry has previously been cleared of these allegations in an English court of law.

“Never before has Carlton Cole mentioned this to Mr Terry or raised any issue of this type with him, the FA or the police. The reason for that is because the words were not said.”

READ NEXT – Richard Keys takes aim at Roy Keane for becoming what he once hated

Read More About: anton ferdinand, Carlton Cole, john terry