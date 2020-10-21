John O’Shea believes there is little doubt that Harry Maguire will walk immediately back into the Manchester United team.

While John O’Shea praised the defensive performances of Victor Lindelof and Axel Tuanzebe against Paris Saint-Germain, the Republic of Ireland legend predicts that Harry Maguire will not be dropped if he is fit.

Maguire did not travel to Paris for Tuesday night’s Champions League opener, reportedly due to injury, but United coped very well without the England defender, who has made quite a few headlines in recent weeks.

And while there were suggestions that Maguire could do with a break from football, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insisted that his absence on Tuesday was down to injury.

O’Shea has backed Maguire to return to a starting role in the heart of United’s defence because of his status as club captain.

“That’s what Ole wants; he wants the tough decisions and he wants the competition for places,” the former United and Sunderland defender told talkSPORT.

“It will be a tough decision because whatever team you pick that goes away to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League and gets a win.

“To be fair, I think Harry will come back in because he is the captain.

“You look at different teams and different systems up against Chelsea. They have plenty of competition now and plenty of games for the squad to be utilised.

“If he is fit he will be back because he’s the captain of the team.”

Tuanzebe, who was making his first appearance of the calendar year for United, earned plenty of plaudits for his role in keeping the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe quiet.

Former United centre-half Rio Ferdinand insisted that Tuanzebe is now undroppable for United but with Lindelof also playing well against PSG, Solskjaer is now faced with something of a selection headache.

John O’Shea, however, is of the opinion that the competition for places is a good thing for the Red Devils.

O’Shea continued: “To go away to Paris Saint-Germain and win you are obviously going to need your defence and keeper to play well.

“David De Gea made a couple of fantastic saves, you had a debut for Telles, and you had Tuanzebe coming in like that against that attacking force. That was very positive for everyone at United. It shows he’s gone out on loan and he’s got that experience.

“The system they played with the five at the back meant they had cover, and you can be that bit more aggressive against players when you need to be.

“The talking that would have been going on with De Gea and with Lindelof, experienced players, and Telles coming in for his debut and Shaw. That system will be coming back.

“With Rashford and Martial on the break – United breaking in the second half was great to see again.”

