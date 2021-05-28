John O’Shea believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ‘will be questioning himself’

The former Republic of Ireland defender has had his say on Manchester United’s Europa League final defeat to Villarreal.

John O’Shea expects former United teammate Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to be “questioning himself” after the Norwegian’s wait for a trophy as Red Devils manager continued following the penalty shootout heartbreak in Gdansk.

Solskjaer came in for criticism for his game management after waiting until the 100th minute to make a change against Villarreal on Wednesday night but the United boss defended his decision by explaining that he felt he had enough potential match-winners on the pitch.

O’Shea is of the opinion that Solskjaer was so confident that his starting XI would get the better of Villarreal that he is now having doubts about himself.

“He will be questioning himself. I think the whole team will be questioning themselves with that attacking talent on threat,” O’Shea said on talkSPORT.

“I think Ole picked that team thinking there’s going to be no issues, ‘we’re going to win that game with that attacking talent’ and that’s where they’ll probably look at in the summer for reinforcements.

“It does need improvement – they’ve always said that – going unbeaten away in the Premier League is no mean feat but they need more.

“It was a disappointing result and they’ll have to face up to the reality of that.”

Solskjaer admitted that his side hadn’t turned up for the Europa League final and lamented the lack of chances United created.

Considerable investment is expected this summer as United look to get back to winning silverware and bridge the gap to Manchester City in the Premier League.

“We didn’t turn up,” Solskjaer said. “We didn’t play as well we know we can do. We started alright, but they got the goal, the only shot they had on target they score.

“I was disappointed we conceded a goal again on a set-play. We pushed, we pressed but after we scored we couldn’t control the game and dominate as well as we wanted. That is football at times.

“They made it hard for us and closed the spaces. We had the majority of possession and they defended well. We didn’t create enough big chances.”

