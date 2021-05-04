John Hartson hits back at Charlie Nicholas over Scott Brown claim

“I just don’t know where Charlie is coming from there.”

John Hartson has rubbished Charlie Nicholas’ claim that Scott Brown will not go down as a Celtic legend.

Brown is set to bring an end to his spell with Celtic this summer, when he will join Aberdeen in a dual player-coach role on a two-year contract.

Scott Brown

Celtic legends Nicholas and Hartson are at odds in relation to Brown’s legacy at Parkhead, with the former suggesting that the departing Hoops captain cannot be considered a legend.

“Scott Brown will be easy to replace on the field for Celtic. All this ‘legend’ talk is nonsense,” Nicholas wrote in his Express column.

“A legend should have been the best ever player in a position or be remembered for doing something great like the Lisbon Lions.”

Hartson, who played for Celtic between 2001 and 2006, clearly disagrees with Nicholas’ assessment of Brown’s time with the club, however.

Hartson accused Nicholas of simply trying to create headlines with his dismissive view of Brown’s Celtic legacy.

Hartson told Go Radio: “I think Charlie’s at it. What have you got to do to become a legend?

“He’s made over 600 appearances for Celtic. He’s won ten league titles, 22 trophies and he captained the quadruple Treble in the last four years.

“I just don’t know where Charlie is coming from there, I really don’t. I think he’s just trying to noise people up.”

Brown admitted that the delay in Celtic appointing a permanent replacement for Neil Lennon played a role in his decision to reunite with former Hibernian teammate Stephen Glass, who was recently appointed Aberdeen manager.

John Kennedy remains in interim charge of Celtic’s first team while the club continues the hunt for a new manager ahead of next season.

