John Egan Slams ‘Shocking’ Racist Abuse of Teammate David McGoldrick

John Egan has slammed the racist abuse directed at David McGoldrick, branding it “shocking”.

John Egan, a teammate of McGoldrick’s for club and country, pushed for the education of racists in the hope of eradicating the scourge of racist abuse.

McGoldrick and his club, Sheffield United, recently posted screenshots of racist direct messages sent to the Republic of Ireland forward and Egan was appalled to learn of the abuse.

The defender told talkSPORT: “In this day and age, things like that are shocking. It’s getting highlighted now and the clubs and authorities are doing things about it.

“It’s obviously really bad what’s happening these days with stuff like that. The quicker they can educate people and try to get rid of it, the better.”

As a club we will support David McGoldrick and will do all we can to find the perpetrator of this disgusting message. We will work with the relevant authorities to ensure the person behind this post is brought to justice. This cannot continue. Something needs to change. pic.twitter.com/z94kfClCCe — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) July 13, 2020

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder also commented on the matter earlier this week and while he stopped short of saying exactly what he would like to see happen to the perpetrator, he hopes for the “severest of punishment.”

“It is concerning. It’s incredible that these things are still happening,” said Wilder. “We’ve all had abuse to some degree in the business we work in but it doesn’t make it right, it’s ridiculous.

“Nobody has the right to abuse anybody in any way, shape or form and it needs to be dealt with properly and the severest of punishment needs to be handed out so we can try to eradicate all this.

“I’m a believer in education but there has to be a price to pay for the people who think they can do this. Maybe it’s a bit extreme what I’d like to happen, and I’ll leave those opinions to myself but hopefully the authorities can take it forward and deal with it.”